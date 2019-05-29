SANTA ROSA BEACH — To increase property values, maintain good development and prevent streets from becoming a mess, a local group is working to keep Walton County's corridors looking fresh.

Founded in 2008 under the name Scenic Corridor Foundation, Scenic Walton tackles improvement projects to major roads throughout the county.

"The gateways into our county are our first priorities for landscaping and beautification," said Leigh Moore, president of the nonprofit organization. "Then, we want to connect the dots from there."

More said the group also hopes to lead a movement to buy utility lines in South Walton.

With roughly 50 members, the group is seeking more volunteers, Moore said. Scenic Walton also is affiliated with Citizens for a Scenic Florida and Scenic America, nonprofits with similar missions operating at the state and national level.

Recent projects include increasing mowing, trash pickup, median maintenance and road improvements along U.S. Highway 98, U.S. Highway 331 from the Clyde B. Wells Bridge to U.S. 98 and County Road 30A.

"We're always interested in continuing to improve the area," Moore said. "We want the whole county to be beautiful."

Over the past few years the group has focused less on rounding up members and more on making a name for itself through its projects.

That's about to change, according to Moore.

Looking ahead, Scenic Walton hopes to gain more board members who live north of the Choctawhatchee Bay to help boost efforts across the entire county. She added that the group also is working to add a small staff, which she hoped would take the group to "the next level."

Annual memberships are available for individuals, small businesses, supporters and corporate organizations. Prices range from $50-$1,000 to fund the group's operations.

"What we want to do, from both our board's perspective and the community, is have some focus groups, sort of public forums if you will, starting over the next couple of months to really hear from the community about what they want to see."

For more information or to enroll, visit scenicwalton.org.