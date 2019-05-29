The Young Professionals of Walton County (YPWC) will host a “Bow Wow Seafood Boil” from 5:30- 7 p.m. June 13 at the new Dog-Harmony headquarters in Santa Rosa Beach.

Sponsored by Whole Life Fitness, YPWC members and non-members are invited to enjoy a bountiful seafood boil provided by Grayton Beer Brewpub along with beers provided by Grayton Beer Company. Guests will be entertained by the musical stylings of Rob Romans. The cost to attend the boil is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Dog-Harmony, a non-profit 501(c)3 dedicated to reducing the shelter dog population through ongoing humane education, force-free training, and low-cost spay/neuter and microchipping services. Founded by professional dog trainer Nancy Bown, CPDT-KA, Dog-Harmony works to build positive relationships between canines and humans, preventing dogs from becoming homeless in the first place.

Additional event sponsors include Eloquent Signs, Clutch Media Works, and Epic Photo Co. To accommodate all guests, YPWC asks those interested in attending+2 RSVP online at http://ypwaltoncounty.com/Events.