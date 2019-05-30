Are you curious about where all of the Destin Commons' parking meter money goes? Through the Destin Commons Coins for a Cause initiative, 18 local charities team up with various restaurants and BBQ aficionados, for over $85,000 in donations. The Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival takes place on July 3, and this year is expected to be bigger and better than ever. Family fun activities include live music and entertainment, BBQ sampling, face painting, photo booth, and the highly anticipated, Independence Day firework extravaganza.

5 p.m.: Family entertainment and live music by Forrest Williams Band

5:30 p.m.: BBQ lovers can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and BBQ groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners.

7 p.m.: Heritage Band performance

9:30 p.m.: Independence Day firework extravaganza

This annual event may only be one day per year, but collecting coins and organizing the most anticipated event of the summer takes more than time, it takes a village of yearly contributions raised by those in the local community who "plug the meters" at Destin Commons.

"Smoke on the Coast has grown in participation and attendance over the years and we are excited to say that 2019 will be the best yet," said Heather Ruiz, senior director of Marketing & Leasing at Destin Commons. "Through the dedication of the nonprofits, the support of our business sponsors, and everyone remembering to plug the meters at Destin Commons, we are able to give out over $85K at this annual event. We look forward to serving up some delicious BBQ, great music and entertainment, and friendly competition all in the spirit of charity on July 3rd."

The 18 non-profit organizations, along with their BBQ teams, are:

Air Force Enlisted Village & The Gulf

Boys and Girls Club & Big Red Truck

Children in Crisis & B&C Fire Safety

Dog Harmony & Cafe Rico

Emerald Coast Science Center & Bow Tie BBQ

Food for Thought & Paula Deen's Family Kitchen

Gulf Coast Council of the Boy Scouts of America & The Pig in the Garden

Habitat for Humanity & Hub City Smokehouse and Grill

Heritage Museum of NW Florida & Cold Creek BBQ

Jobs4U & Lillie's Q

Junior League of the Emerald Coast & Buh's BBQ

Niceville/Valparasio Rotary Club & Smok'n Hot Wheels

Opportunity Place & B's Smoking BBQ

Rotary Club of Destin

Shelter House & The One and Culinary Pirates

Taylor Haugen Foundation & Brightview Landscaping Services

Toys for Tots & Bass Pro Shop

Youth Village & Waste Management