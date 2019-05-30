WALTON COUNTY — A Birmingham man is behind bars after he was caught mid-act burglarizing vehicles early Thursday morning. Now, Walton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more suspects.

Deputies responded to the Loft Apartments on Red Bud Lane after a victim reported he and his wife were walking back to their apartment around 2 am and found a male suspect rummaging through their vehicle, according to a press release from the WCSO.

The victim confronted the suspect, later identified as Jamarcus Sanderson, who punched the victim. The victim told deputies he then punched Sanderson two or three times in the face and head before chasing him around an apartment building where he lost sight of him. The victim told deputies Sanderson lost a shoe in the process.

Sanderson was later apprehended by responding deputies in a swampy area off U.S. Highway 98 about 200 yards from the east side of the complex without one of his shoes. Sanderson told deputies he was on vacation and fled the area because he saw law enforcement. He denied any responsibility for the burglary.

“In this instance, the victim got the best of the suspect,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “While we encourage residents to be vigilant and secure their property, we caution confronting a criminal who could be armed. The risk is not worth your life.”

Deputies canvased the area and identified a total of six vehicles that had been burglarized with numerous items stolen including sunglasses, electronics, and cash. Witnesses noticed several vehicles leave the area and more suspects are believed to be involved.

Sanderson was booked into the Walton County Jail on multiple charges including burglary with battery, grand theft, five counts of vehicle burglaries, criminal mischief, and petit theft. More charges are expected and additional suspects are being sought at this time.