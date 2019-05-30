IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BASH IN THE BEND: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 103 Robert Lee Road, Gadsden; fifth annual Bash in the Bend; all proceeds benefit the Barrie Center and local charities; Drake White, Tony Irby, Black Creek Revival; $10 advance, $15 at the gate; https://bit.ly/2QBTIqo

BLACKSTONE PUB: TBA

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Trick Zipper; Saturday, Sam Lewis Band

LOLA’S ON THE RIVER: TBA

RAINBOW CITY

LITTLE BRIDGE MARINA: Thursday, Wes Walters; Friday, Marc and Robby

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“A Dog’s Journey” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

“Aladdin” (PG)

11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 8:40 p.m.

“Booksmart” (R)

12:55 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:50 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Breakthrough” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

“Brightburn” (R)

11:40 a.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (PG-13)

6 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (R)

12:30 a.m., 3:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Ma” (R)

7 p.m., 9:45 p.m.

“Pokémon Detective Pikachu” (PG-13)

1 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“Poms” (PG-13)

11:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.

“Rocketman” (R)

7 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“The Hustle” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“The Intruder” (PG-13)

11:30 a.m., 2:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:50 p.m.

“The Sun is Also a Star” (PG-13)

11:30 a.m..

“Uglydolls” (PG)

11:30 a.m., 1:55 p.m.

ON EXHIBIT

GADSDEN

HARDIN CENTER: Paintings by Rob Mango and Sol Hill

MUSEUM OF ART: Robert B. Hendrickson, “Current(s),”; 2019 Student Exhibition, through Friday; Steve Loucks and Lynette Hesser, “Creative Spirit,” through Friday; “Everyday People,” photographs by Gary Ricketts; “Fabric of Society,” Miriam Omura; Noah Saterstrom, paintings, begins Saturday

WALNUT GALLERY: “Untrustworthy Nights,” mixed media prints by Sarah Marshall

