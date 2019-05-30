GREENSBORO, N.C., — Fresh-focused specialty retailer The Fresh Market announced recently that it is making it even more convenient to make everyday eating extraordinary by offering personal shopping and home delivery service through Instacart, a North American leader in online grocery.

"After successfully partnering with Instacart in several of our key markets, we found that our guests appreciated having a convenient option to order the specialty foods they love, delivered to their door when they want them," said Mary Kellmanson, chief marketing officer at The Fresh Market. "As grills are firing up for the start of the summer season, our guests are looking to elevate their grill game with the amazing selection of prime beef we offer. Nothing says happy Father's Day better than having Instacart deliver one of our giant Tomahawk ribeye steaks with some of our fresh-prepared sides like our new blue cheese potato salad, along with corn on the cob. We're thrilled to be able to offer our guests a way to order our premium products direct from Instacart and get them delivered to their home in as fast as an hour."

"We are proud to partner with fresh-focused specialty retailer The Fresh Market to bring their carefully curated products to all of their loyal customers in a new way," said Andrew Nodes, vice president of Retail Accounts at Instacart. "Now that Instacart is available in all 161 stores, customers can have all the ingredients they need to prepare a memorable meal delivered directly to their door with the same exceptional service they've come to expect from The Fresh Market."

To celebrate the partnership, The Fresh Market is offering guests their first order delivered free (for both new and existing Instacart users) with promotional code TFM1Free. To order, go online at http://delivery.thefreshmarket.com or open the Instacart mobile app, select delivery city and store, add groceries into the Instacart grocery cart, and choose a delivery window within one hour or up to five days in advance before checking out. An Instacart personal shopper will then pick, pack and deliver the order to the customer in the designated time frame.

For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $3.99. With an Instacart Express membership for $9.99/month or an annual fee of $99, customers get unlimited, free delivery on all orders over $35.

New customers can open an account at www.Instacart.com. For other FAQs, visit https://www.instacart.com/faq.