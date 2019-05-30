Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Miramar Beach welcomes applicants to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10.

A hiring manager from each store seeking employees will be available during the event to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Participating stores include Adidas, Kate Spade New York, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Skechers, The Children’s Place Outlet, The North Face, Waterford Wedgwood, White House Black Market and more. For a complete list, attendees are encouraged to visit the Information Center.

Whether looking to launch a new career or just supplement their income, job seekers are sure to find rewarding and stylish opportunities this summer.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes. Applicants may visit premiumoutlets.com/silversands or the Information Center, located between Kate Spade New York and Vera Bradley, for more information.