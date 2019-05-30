BASEBALL

Shelton State Baseball Camps: Shelton State will host several baseball camps this summer. Position/Skills Camp is June 10-13; All Positions/Skills Camp is July 8-11. Pitcher/Catcher Camp is June 24-27 for one session and also July 15-18. Camps are held at Shelton State’s baseball field. All camps are from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are for ages 6-18. Cost is $100 per camp, cash or credit cards (no checks.) For more information, visit www.sheltonstate.edu.

BASKETBALL

Shelton State Women’s Basketball Camps: Two individual camp session dates: June 3-6 and July 15-18. For ages 6-18. Camps held at the Shelton State basketball arena. Camp is from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cost is $75 per session, cash or credit card only. Women’s high school playdates are June 14 and June 21. For more information or to register, go online to www.sheltonstate.edu and link to camps in the athletics link or call or email coaches Madonna Thompson 205-391-2306 mthompson@sheltonstate.edu or Chris Sanford 205-391-2459 or csanford@sheltonstate.edu.

Shelton State Men’s Basketball Camps: Sessions are June 10-13 or June 22-25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Shelton State’s basketball arena. For ages 6-18. Cost is $125 with lunch provided or $100 (bring your own lunch). Cash or credit card only. Register online at www.sheltonstate.edu.

BIKE RIDES

Druid City Bicycle Club: The club hosts weekly group bike rides. On Tuesdays, in the Embassy Suites lower parking lot, riders can choose from a 24-mile ride or a 24- to 40-mile ride. Both begin at 3:30. There’s a Ladies Only ride on Wednesdays that is 15 to 24 miles. On Thursdays, beginning at 3:30 p.m., there’s a ride that goes from 28 to 35 miles. There are also weekend rides. For more information, visit https://druidcitybicycleclub.com.

FOOTBALL

Ben Jones FUNdamentals Clinic: Ben Jones, center for the NFL's Tennessee Titans, will host a free USA Football FUNdamentals clinic for kids age 8-14 on Friday, June 7 at Bibb County High School in Centreville. The camp is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register online at www.thejonesmission.org. The clinic is designed to introduce kids to football by teaching basic skills and is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation.

GOLF

Tuscaloosa Junior Golf Tour: Offered by The Tuscaloosa Golf Academy and TCPARA, the tour is for boys and girls, ages 10-18. Eight tournament schedule, beginning June 10 and ending July 30. All tournaments are played on Tuscaloosa golf courses. Three age divisions for boys, two for girls. One time (for season) tour membership fee of $50. That fee is waived for 1st Tee Tuscaloosa members. There is a fee for all golfers of $20 per tournament that will cover greens fees. Golfers can play as many or as few tournaments as they desire. Sign up is at Ol' Colony Golf Club or through www.thefirstteetuscaloosa.org. For more information, call 205-562-3201.

RUNNING

Tuscaloosa Track Club Runs: The Tuscaloosa Track Club hosts several group runs for members and non-members. The Sokol Park Trails run is on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Munny Sokol Park. Runners meet next to the barn there and can choose options of three or four miles. Every third Monday of the month is the 6 p.m. Taziki’s Grub Run, a 3-mile run that begins and ends at Taziki’s at Midtown Village. The Pub Run is at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month and starts at Wagner’s Run Walk at Midtown Village. The EW Motion Therapy Run is at the store’s downtown location the first Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. and includes options of three, six or nine miles. And each Saturday there’s a 7 a.m. group run that starts at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. For more information, visit www.tuscaloosatrackclub.com.

SOFTBALL

West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame: The West Alabama Softball Hall of Fame will hold its 2019 induction ceremony on June 21 at 6 p.m. at Robertson’s Barn in Fosters. Tickets for the ceremony and dinner are $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling Parks Burgin at 205-799-2650 or coming by the Jerry Belk Center on Monday nights for the Hall of Fame meetings at 6 p.m.

Shelton State Elite Softball Camp: June 25-27 for grades 9-12 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Held at the Shelton State softball field. Cost is $75, cash or credit cards only (no checks.) For more information, go to www.sheltonstate.edu.