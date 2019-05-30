A luncheon was held for all First Responders who work to help keep our communities safe. From the largest metropolitan area to the smallest rural town, we depend on our First Responders to save lives and keep the peace during emergencies. These individuals are true heroes who put their lives on the line every day for people they man not even know.

In support of the many sacrifices our First Responders make, WoodmenLife will pay a $25,000 benefit if a member is killed while performing his/her duties as a First Responder.

WoodmenLife is proud to recognize and support those who give so much....

For more information , go to WoodmenLife.org or call your local representative Carol Dixon at 625-5530.