Operation ‘Smooth’ Operator lasted 17 months and involved every police agency in Alamance County, the SBI, and the DEA.

The Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized 110 kilograms, or 243 pounds, of cocaine and arrested 24 people in a 17-month drug operation, they announced Thursday, May 30.

Four others charged are still wanted by police.

ANET, the SBI and the DEA spent more than a year conducting Operation “Smooth” Operator throughout Alamance County. By the end of the operation, 24 of 28 wanted individuals were arrested, and police seized 243 pounds of cocaine valued at $3,685,000; seven pounds of marijuana; $1,325,000 in cash; 12 vehicles; two trailers; one motorcycle; one golf cart; and several guns, said Sheriff Terry Johnson.

“I am very proud to say these individuals that worked this particular operation was like a well-oiled machine,” Johnson said. “This operation was aimed at curbing the drug traffic coming across the Southern borders ending up in Alamance County.”

Johnson said the drugs were distributed throughout Alamance County and the surrounding counties from major drug traffickers from the Sinaloa Cartel as well as local wholesale dealers in Alamance County. One technique for shipping the cocaine was in pipes that had to be cut open, Johnson said.

“This is a big one. I’m really proud of our officers,” Burlington Police Chief Jeffrey Smythe said after the news conference. “This is going to hurt some people.

“These are the highest dealers in the state of North Carolina, and these guys just took them down,” Smythe added.

The largest roundup, involving 12 of the 28 charged, happened Wednesday with over 100 local officers participating, including staff from the Orange and Caswell county sheriff’s offices, Johnson said. Nine search warrants were executed during the roundup, and the arrests took place in homes, vehicles and other places, Johnson said.

“This is a prime example of if we work together, we can accomplish a lot in this county,” Johnson said. “We still have a long way to go to stopping the flow of drugs coming into Alamance County but law enforcement in this county is committed to that endeavor.”

Mebane Police Chief Terry Caldwell added that the operation was about commitment to the people that live in Alamance County.

“We are bound and determined in this county to rid this area of drugs as best we can,” Caldwell said. “We are committed to making this happen. We are committed to fighting this war as long and as deep and as continuous as we need to to reduce crime.”

Those charged include:

Joseph Bernard Long Sr., also known as “Smooth,” 48, of 2315 Melfield Drive, Mebane, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $1 million.Lemarcus Andrew Carter, 35, of 1013 Harvey Drive, Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine, sell or deliver cocaine and conspire to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.Sedrick Lamonte Rogers, 46, of 2105 Shady Lane, Burlington, was charged with conspire to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $20,000.Joseph Bernard Long Jr., 26, of 338 Williamson St., Burlington, was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, sell or deliver cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $140,000.Robert Bernard Johnson, 32, of 307 Coble St., Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $20,000.Brooks Demond Packingham, 37, of 1038 Sycamore Road, Apt. F, Graham, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of firearm by felon. No bond was listed.Nicholas Ryan Aguayo Lopez, 29, of 2445 Walnut Ridge Road, Randleman, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.Sergio Arroyo Vertiz, 27, of 7837 Pegg Neave Road, Snow Camp, was charged with trafficking cocaine. No bond was listed.Ezekial Hernandez, 21, of 557 Dixon Drive, Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.Eliel Marin Lopez, 20, of 2431 N. Church St., Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.Tamork Atkins, 38, of 1294 Aster Way, Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $200,000.Kevin Milliken, 47, of 3191 N.C. 87 N., Pittsboro, was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $20,000.Benny Albright, 42, of 2235 Kimrey Road, Mebane, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $200,000.Daniel Alvarez Camacho, 31, of 5502 Glenn St., Mebane, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.JaTonia Crisp, 48, of 406 E. Market St., Graham, was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Her bond was set at $20,000.Curtis Ray Shaw, 46, of 2547 U.S. 70, Mebane, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $80,000.Cedric Williams, 39, of 605 Anna Drive, Mebane, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $20,000.Jorge Luis Figueroa, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No address or bond were listed.Carlos Rafael Fernandez, 31, of 219 Trimble Trail, Elon, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.Jennifer Nguyen, 26, of 4024 Rounding Bend Lane, Wilmington, was charged with trafficking cocaine. No bond was listed.Alonzo Smith, 44, of 712 N. Sellars Mill Road, Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. His bond was set at $520,000.Deshannon Ray Chambers, 37, of 1705 Highview St., Burlington, was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine. No bond was listed.

Police are still looking for:

Rashun Obrien Conner, 26, of 20512 U.S. 17, Hampstead. He is charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.Michael Dixon, 28, of 120 Eastway Lane, Graham. He charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.Andres Gonzales, 26, of 2061 N.C. 49 N., Lot 4, Burlington. He is charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.Mark Anthony Pounds, 43, of 5181 Virginia Pine Trail, Mebane. He is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Previously arrested and reported by the Times-News are:

Luis Alfredo Plantillas-Crespo, 48, of 1505 W. Front St., Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.Jose Manuel Plantillas-Crespo, 44, of 1505 W. Front St., Burlington, was charged with trafficking cocaine.