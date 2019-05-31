Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) celebrated the 14th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by Chuck Hutton Toyota on April 27, raising $3.6 million for children in need in Northwest Florida. Auction activities raised $2.6 million and a generous $1 million gift received two days later from local philanthropist Ryan D. “Jume” Jumonville, brought the total funds raised to a record-breaking $3.6 million.

“We are fortunate to live in a community filled with caring and generous residents. This is a small town with a giant heart. DCWAF is doing great things in the Florida Panhandle to support organizations that help local children in need, and I am excited to be a part of these efforts,” Jumonville said.

The funds raised are a $900,000 increase over the amount donated in 2018 to the Foundation’s 16 benefiting children’s charities, all of which operate locally in Northwest Florida. A portion of the amount raised will go to the DCWAF Children’s Fund to solidify the sustainability of the organization and the charities it supports into the future.

“We are all so very grateful for the hundreds of supporters that helped make our 14th annual auction such a resounding success,” said John Russell, president of DCWAF. “We are grateful to so many ... who all came together to raise much needed funds to help the children of our community. Experiencing the generosity of so many people is inspiring to all of us at the Foundation."

The funds raised at the annual auction are distributed to 16 local non-profit organizations for specific projects and programs that benefit children. Charity partners for 2019 include Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Opportunity Inc., Pathways for Change, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Shelter House of Northwest Florida, AMIkids Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village.

“The DCWAF auction weekend is an amazing and energized event that attracts wine enthusiasts from all over the country to visit the white sandy beaches of Northwest Florida. But the most remarkable part is how philanthropic those visitors are and the impact it has locally on children in need. The overall success of this weekend impacts thousands of kids in Okaloosa and Walton County each year,” said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Chairman, Cory Fosdyck.