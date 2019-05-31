The Walton County School District Food Service will be providing lunches to a number of programs this summer. Children up to age 18 are eligible to receive free lunch and snack during designated times. All food will be prepared at two open sites, Maude Saunders Elementary and Freeport Elementary.

The Summer Food Service Program will be in operation between June 3 and July 31. Each site will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week with lunch from 10:30-11:45 a.m. and snack 1-2 p.m.

Maude Saunders Elementary School, 416 John Baldwin Road in DeFuniak Springs

Freeport Elementary School, 15381 US Hwy 331 South in Freeport