Good evening Class of 2019 and fellow spectators.

My name is James Roberto Garcia Matthew Kirwan III, but most of you know me as Jimmy. Before I commence my speech I would first like to thank my family, friends, and all of my teachers. Being able to talk here tonight not only as Salutatorian of this ambitious class but also as a first-generation college student is a tremendous accomplishment to my family and me.

Some of you might know that neither of my parents graduated high school or went to college. I have always aspired to do my best in an attempt to surpass my parent’s education. I am standing here tonight to make them proud and show that anyone can achieve greatness. I love you, mom and dad.

When I say that anyone can achieve greatness I mean it. Take me for example, I am a low-income, first-generation, Hispanic student. These three characteristics accumulate into the golden ticket for top colleges but also has its drawbacks. For example, because my mom came to the United States with no understanding of the English language, I witnessed and experienced ethnic racism first hand on numerous occasions.

Hispanics face many challenges, today more than ever; the ethnic group is often targeted and marketed as illegal and job-stealing. With this constant negativity, I have come to understand the importance of intelligent, Hispanic students like myself to stand up and demonstrate our vast capabilities. Which is exactly what I plan on doing at Boston College.

I was told that this speech has to focus on the theme of perseverance. Perseverance encaptures these past few months perfectly because setback after setback we as a class still came together and worked together. It feels like yesterday I was sitting on the couch with my sister, Patricia, in our dark boarded up house watching The Weather Channel as Michael made landfall.

The power was the first to go out, then cell service failure followed, and finally, tap water stopped coming. When I walked out of my house once the storm passed, it was like a different world. Trees and power lines down, no service or power, and no cars on the road, the only sound was the ominous rippling of the wind.

Everyone’s Michael story is different, and I understand that some people experienced unbelievable losses, and some people did not lose anything physically. But we all share one thing together, we all have undergone one of the most terrifying events in life. The Hurricane drained us emotionally, mentally, and financially. We all deserve a huge round of applause for persevering and graduating here tonight.

These past few years have been the most captivating of my life which I am sure you all can agree to. From starting school knowing zero people, to being able to strike up a conversation with anyone. I have grown so much as a man and as a son throughout these four years.

For those of you who don't know me, I am a beach boy so I went to Breakfast Point Academy for middle school and all of my friends were going to Arnold. I really wanted to try something new and somehow convinced my parents that a 30-minute commute to Bay every morning was the best thing for me.

I'm so glad I did. I showed up to my first day at Bay knowing no one, no teachers, I didn't even know the campus or where my classes were. There was sort of a sense of serenity starting from scratch at a whole new school, and I took advantage of it.

I am sure we all had some struggles throughout high school. For instance, the first heartbreak, the first non-A grade, actually having to study for a test, and maybe some of you can relate to me almost losing a loved one and thinking it would be easier to end it all.

Through all of these hardships, WE rose to the occasion and WE overcame the adversaries. Here WE are graduating, I am truly honored to stand in front of such amazing and hardworking men and women of Bay High School!

WE are the class of warriors, WE have seen the worst firsthand and WE have overcome it! We have persevered like no other class, and the lessons we learned with throughout these past four years will travel with us into our next chapter in life.

Tomorrow when you wake up you will be pushed into the real world, some of us know it all too well already and some do not know anything about it. As many of us head down very different paths in the upcoming months, I want to wish you all well on all of your future endeavors.

As I conclude I want you to think about this quote by David Thoreau “Most men lead lives of quiet desperation” and I want to ask you, is this how you are going to live your life? Or are you going to go out into the world and make a difference?

I know I am not going to lay back and let life run its course, I know that I am going to act and live life to the fullest.

No one will ever stop me from achieving greatness, no words will ever stop me, and I refuse to live in quiet desperation and just takes life as it comes.

Thank you, Goodnight and God Bless!