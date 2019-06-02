A Boaz father did just the right thing when a man tried to arrange to meet with his children for sex. He contacted police, and when the man came to Boaz with criminal intentions, he met police, not a vulnerable child.

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said the man was using an anonymous online app called Whisper.

But what if it had been one of the man’s children, rather than him, using the app? Whisper encourages people to post their secrets — and its features lend complete anonymity, until a user chats with or sends a private messages to someone.

It’s one of many apps that people often are cautioned about when it comes to kids and social media.

With most if not all apps, kids can get access as easily (or more easily) than adults. Even if an app requires users be above a certain age, that can be faked.

Patricia Falcon, executive director of the James M. Barrie Center for Children, said parents have to be aware of what their children are doing online, and know what apps they are using.

She said predators certainly do.

“What’s become so scary is that things change so quickly,” Falcon said. New apps are available, and old ones change.

“People are out there every hour of every day soliciting children,” she said.

It’s not just a case of watching your children to make sure a stranger doesn’t approach them at a store or event. “There are so many ways now that children are at risk,” Falcon said — ways that didn’t exist when current parents were youngsters.

Parents might not want to know Kik from Tiktok, Falcon said, but they need to for their children’s safety.

Google “dangerous apps” and a number of lists appear, put together by different organizations. Whisper is common to many of those lists, but it’s not alone.

A Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office went viral earlier this year, with 98,000 shares. It gives a list of dangerous apps — ones that can be used by sexual predators to reach children; anonymous apps that track a user’s location, so that a stranger could find another user; and apps that are being used for cyberbullying and pornography. Whisper is on that list.

Other purportedly dangerous apps include:

• Bumble: Similar to the dating app Tinder. It requires women to make the first contact — which should be a plus — but kids can easily create fake accounts by using a fake age.

• Ask.fm: The app has been linked to cyberbullying — including a case that led to the suicide of a Florida girl — as was Voxer, another that appears on several dangerous app lists.

• Live.me: A live-streaming video app. It uses geolocation to share videos, meaning users can find a broadcaster’s location. Users also earn “coins” that could be used to “pay” minors for photos.

• Holla: A video chat app. Reviewers say they’ve been subjected to racial slurs and explicit content.

• Calculator%: It’s one of several apps that can be used to hide photos, video, files and browser history. It looks and works like a regular calculator, but when users type in a passcode and hit a specified key, the app will unlock hidden material. It’s a way teens/kids can try to hide online activity from parents.

• Kik: The app lets kids bypass traditional text messaging features and gives users unlimted access to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. Users do not have to verify age and can create anonymous accounts.

• Hot or Not: The app lets users rate your profile, find people in your area and chat with strangers.

• Omegle: It is a free online chat website that can put kids in touch with anonymous strangers.

• Yellow: The app is lets kids flirt with each other in a Tinder-like atmosphere.

• Burn Book: The app lets people post anonymous rumors through audio, text and photos.

• Wishbone: The app lets user compare and rate kids against each other.

• Vora: The diet app is designed to allow a user to track fasting activity, but there are concerns it could be dangerous for kids prone to eating disorders.

• Hide It Pro: The app looks like a music manager, but it’s meant for hiding photos, videos, text messages and other apps. It will appear on screen as HIP. There’s a similar app, Poof, identified as a dangerous app on other lists from other organizations.

Falcon said this kind of hidden vault app is especially worrisome. Parents can be trying to monitor their kids’ online activity, and these apps make it more difficult.

Another thing parents should be aware of: Kids may be able to get around parental control features on their devices if they are using public Wi-Fi rather than the family account.

The Escambia sheriff’s office listed other apps — ones that are probably more familiar to people of all ages, such as Snapchat and Instagram — that are of concern because kids can access them, and because of the content they can be exposed to. According to Foreverymom.com, Snapchat is often used for sexting, and while videos/photos are supposed to be gone within seconds, they can be retrieved.

Tiktok is often mentioned on other lists. The app lets users post short videos. YikYak lets people post comments accessible to the nearest 500 people with a certain radius, according to Crosswalk.com, and it’s linked to malicious rumors and anonymous character assassination — causing problems, for example, in a school setting.

Kik is another app on several warning lists. It gives children an easy way to talk to strangers without parents knowing, bypassing a wireless provider’s short message services.

A common element in many of the apps that make watch-out-for lists is anonymity. Another red flag is the use of location — something that, again, could allow strangers to find a child or a teen.

As Falcon warned, technology changes at lightning speed. That brings new apps all the time — and often with them, the potential for new dangers to children.