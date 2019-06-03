All area codes are 850 unless specified. For a complete list of events, visit waltonsun.com.

Sunday, June 2

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Incredibles 2" at 8 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with Fais Do Do (Cajun/Zydeco) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (in Town Hall if raining).

Wednesday, June 5

Seaside Summer Concerts: The High Divers will perform at Seaside Amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Space Jam" under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with The Blenders at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

Thursday, June 6

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Friday, June 7

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. to watch the free family movie "The Angry Birds Movie" on the lawn.

Saturday, June 8

Pet Adoption: New Vision Theatres Boulevard 10, 465 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach, will roll out the red carpet for movie-goers from 12-5 p.m. for a special promotion for the opening of "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Movie-goers can drop off donations for Walton County Animal Shelter throughout the weekend. The special promotion will include adoptable pets, giveaways and photo ops with employees in costumes. Purchase ticket in advance and skip the line by buying online at www.newvisiontheatres.com.

Embroiderers’ Guild: The Sand Dunes Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a stitch-in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.