As Walton County enters the 2019 hurricane season, the Coastal Seniors of South Walton are inviting their members and any persons who reside in Walton County to join them for a timely presentation on emergency preparedness.

The Preparedness Branch of the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County and the Okaloosa-Walton Medical Reserve Corps will share information from their Lean On Me Project which is geared toward seniors and other vulnerable populations.

The Project assists with emergency preparedness plans and information such as location of the special needs shelters, pet preparedness, emergency contacts, and resources.

The presenter will be Shayne Stewart, Preparedness Branch director in the Public Health Preparedness Section at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County. He also serves as the unit coordinator for the Okaloosa-Walton Medical Reserve Corps, a group of credentialed volunteers who serve in times of public health emergencies and during natural or manmade disaster responses. Stewart retired from the Fire Service at the rank of captain after serving for over 30 years at two local fire districts. He remains active in training new and incumbent fire service and public health emergency responders.

The presentation, free to CSSW members, is June 18 at noon at the CSSW location at 70 Logan Lane in Santa Rosa Beach. Lunch will be available and a raffle will follow the presentation. A $5 donation is requested for non-members who attend CSSW events.

Coastal Seniors of South Walton, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization for 50+ and older active adults who reside in Walton County, Florida. Annual membership dues are $15. per person or $25. per couple. Non-profit organizations and businesses can join this dynamic, fast-growing group for $35.and $50. respectively, and receive advertising on the CSSW website