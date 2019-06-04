Eight Sacred Heart Medical Group providers in Okaloosa and Walton counties have been recognized by Professional Research Consultants (PRC) for their outstanding performance in 2018.

PRC is a nationally known healthcare marketing research company. These awards are based on information gathered by PRC through confidential surveys of patients regarding their perceptions of the care they received from healthcare providers.

These providers earned PRC’s 5-Star Award, which recognizes physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with a 90th-percentile or higher ranking based on the percentage of patients in the company’s national database who rate the provider as “excellent.”

Those who earned the 5-star rating are:

Dr. Kara Brooks, family medicine

Dr. Gerardo Dieguez-Gomez, internal medicine

Dr. Charles Mayes, cardiologist

Dr. Sean McWilliams, ear, nose and throat

Dr. Melanie Thomas, endocrinology

Dr. Crystal Tidwell, pediatrics

Dr. Prabha Weiss, pediatrics

Dr. Stephen Zimmermann, internal medicine

For more information or to schedule an appointment with one of these physicians, visit https://healthcare.ascension.org/ or call 850-416-2337.