Here are the results from Monday's 64th Annual Billy Bowlegs Torchlight Parade, which was sponsored by Step One Automotive Group.
Truck/Car/Van
1st Place: Cumulus Media and Bank of England Mortgage
2nd Place: Hot Head Burritos
Marching/Walking
1st Place: Studio Fit
2nd Place: Liza Jackson Preparatory School
Float
1st Place: AJ’s Krewe of Legends
2nd Place: The Barnacle
Krewe
1st Place: Krewe of Airship Pirates
2nd Place: Krewe of Bowlegs
Thank you to all who participated!
Trophies will be presented to the winners at the June First Friday Coffee of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, to be held on Friday, June 7, at 7 am at the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church, 21 First St., SE, Walton Beach, FL.
For more information, contact the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce at 850-244-8191.