Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works, at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park. This popular outdoor production will feature new and established works performed by NFB dancers and international guest artists, including four pieces that recently premiered in the company's New Moves program.

The New Moves choreography features Artistic Director Todd Eric Allen's piece entitled Bach Beats.The second piece, Out of the Rolling Ocean, was choreographed by Assistant Company Director and Resident Choreographer of MamLuft&Co, Susan Honer. Local choreographer Amanda Wiley brings the third piece from New Moves to the stage at Grand Boulevard entitled Mishima. The final New Moves piece, Hear Me Roar, is from Lindsey Brewer.

Ballet at Twilight will also feature international guest artists Katia Carranza, principal dancer with Miami City Ballet, and Eduardo Iglesias dancing Talisman Pas de Deuxand and Perfidia Pas de Deux. Atlanta Ballet principal dancers Emily Carrico and Sergio Masero-Olarte will return to the NFB stage to dance the Pas de Deux from the second act of the ballet La Sylphide and a new work, which is currently untitled. Former NFB dancers Jonathan Carter and Sabrina Lobner will also return to the area to join the cast of Ballet at Twilight.