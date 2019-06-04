SANTA ROSA BEACH — For the second time in less than a week, Walton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a burglary suspect caught in the act by a victim.

On June 3 deputies responded to a home on Pine Needle Way, where the victim said she walked into her home to find a woman rummaging through her purse in her bedroom, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The victim confronted the suspect, who ran from the home and drove away.

The victim provided a description of the suspect and the make, model, and license plate of the car she used to leave the scene.

Deputies later caught up with the vehicle near Hidden Lake Way and County Road 30A. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Britteny Davis Navarre and was confirmed as the suspect by the victim, according to the release.

Davis was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and petty theft.