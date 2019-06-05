EGLIN — Allegiant Air will begin six new nonstop routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport this week.

In celebration, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the routes for as low as $62, according to a press release.

“We are ecstatic to begin another multi-city expansion in service to beautiful Destin/Fort Walton Beach,” Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of planning and revenue, said in the release. “People in all six of these communities have shown an affinity for the Emerald Coast, and we’re happy to offer them a convenient, affordable way to enjoy this destination this summer.”

The new seasonal routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) are:

• Rockford, Illinois, via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) — began Wednesday with fares as low as $69.

• Wichita, Kansas, via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) — began Wednesday with fares as low as $75.

• Huntington, West Virginia, via Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) — begins today with fares as low as $69.

• Tulsa, Oklahoma, via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) — begins today with fares as low as $62.

• Omaha, Nebraska, via Eppley Airfield (OMA) — begins Friday with fares as low as $63.

• Toledo, Ohio, via Toledo Express Airport (TOL) — begins Friday with fares as low as $69.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice-weekly, except for routes from OMA and ICT, which will operate three times weekly. The additional service will bring nearly 19,000 passengers to the Emerald Coast annually. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Saturday for travel by Aug. 10. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.