Sign up now to participate in the eighth annual Alys Beach 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run, underwritten by the Alys Foundation.

The yearly fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 1. The 5K route covers a scenic course along County Highway 30A that winds through the town and ends with an over-sized bounce house for kids, music, and beer by Idyll Hounds. Additional food and beverages available as well.

Ticket prices are $35 for the 5K and $15 for the 1 Mile Fun Run and can be purchased at alysbeach.com/5k in advance until Aug. 25.

Proceeds will benefit the Children in Crisis Inc., a non-profit organization working together to provide homes and keep brothers and sisters together and give a home to the abused, neglected, and abandoned children of our community.

On Sept. 1, the certified 5K starts at 7 a.m. and the 1 Miler at 8:15 a.m. in Alys Beach, 9581 East County Hwy. 30A.