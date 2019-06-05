Have you ever stopped during the middle of your day and asked yourself, "How in the world did I end up here?" I’m a self-diagnosed overthinker and anyone who knows me will agree — I overthink everything!

This is one personality trait I have been cursed/blessed with, and it got worse after law school. I analyze every situation and examine all possible consequences. I listen to each word that is spoken, trying to figure out what can be done to help the person with whom I’m speaking. Most of the time, they just need to be heard.

I sometimes wonder what I am doing in this little coastal town in Florida, but then I realize that God has put me here for a reason.

Is it for the guy who tried to commit suicide that I’m going to see later tonight? What about the lady who couldn’t afford a birthday cake for her sick child, and we made it? Maybe it is for that elderly lady at Walmart who needed help loading a case of water into her cart.

Then it came to me.

It really doesn’t matter where I am. I can do the work that God has called me to do anywhere. Whether I’m in Florida, or on the side of the road with a homeless couple in California or praying in the basement of a shelter in Oregon, or holding my grandbabies’ hands and just looking into their pure, precious, loving eyes, I’m doing the work God has called me to do.

I promise you are exactly where God wants you to be at this precise moment of your life. Whether you’re in prison or the pastor of a church, God has put people in front of you who need you. Make sure you listen to those folks around you and grasp every opportunity you get to do God’s work.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.