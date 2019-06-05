DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A South Carolina man could face up to 100 years in prison following an undercover investigation into child pornography.

Ronald Hinch, 66 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, received 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after soliciting who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex. The person he was communicating with, however, was actually an undercover investigator, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Hinch sent nude images of himself during the course of the investigation and said he intended to travel to Florida to have sex with the minor.

An investigator with the Walton County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit began chatting undercover with Hinch back in December. The Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant on May 8 for his arrest and South Carolina was notified of the warrant.

Hinch was arrested by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also found a large amount of child pornography following a search warrant at Hinch’s home on May 30. Conway, Myrtle and Coastal Carolina Police Departments assisted.

The charges Hinch faces are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Those are in addition to charges out of Walton County for transmitting harmful material to a minor, using a computer to solicit a minor for sex and using a two-way communication device in the commission of a felony.