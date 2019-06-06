A 17-year-old girl lost one of her legs above the knee when a shark attacked her off the North Carolina coast over the weekend.

The Charlotte Observer reports the girl’s father “punched the shark in the face,” putting an end to the attack. He is a former Marine and currently works as a firefighter/paramedic in Havelock, N.C.

The girl, Paige Winter, also lost some of her fingers, according to her grandmother.

A GoFundMe campaign started on Winter’s behalf had raised nearly $40,000 to help pay for medical expenses. The page states the girl is trying to stay positive after the attack, even cracking jokes.

“She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people,” the page says.