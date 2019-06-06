DESTIN — Two suspects who allegedly burglarized vacation properties are in custody after they crashed a stolen car while being pursued by Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday.

Charges are pending in burglary and fraud-related cases, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The break-ins allegedly took place during the past week at rental properties while vacationers were asleep. One suspect, 33-year-old Amanda Hunter of Valparaiso, had recently worked at a vacation rental company where her employer said she had access to electronic key codes, the press release said.

Vacationers staying at 4459 Luke Ave., Destin woke up Wednesday to find a man in their condo stealing their belongings. He got into a car with an unidentified woman, but one of the visitors got a good vehicle description for deputies.

Another family renting a property at 3650 Scenic Highway 98 also woke up Wednesday to find a purse and electronics missing. There was no sign of forced entry. The victim’s credit card was used at the Destin Walmart and two checks were written for more than $600. Deputies were able to identify the woman in a surveillance video as Hunter, along with a man who was using the same vehicle described in the Luke Avenue burglary, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say Walton County had seen similar break-ins, and the 2013 black GMC Denali the pair were in had been reported stolen there.

An Okaloosa County deputy spotted the vehicle about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Mesa Road in Destin. The driver fled and ultimately crashed into a fence at a dead end on Sandalwood Drive. Hunter, the front seat passenger, dropped two firearms when she got out and was captured immediately. She was charged with grand theft and uttering a forged instrument, the release said.

The driver, 27-year-old Derek Nielsen II of Fort Walton Beach, was caught after a short foot chase, the Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin in his pants pocket.

Nielsen was charged with hit and run-leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft auto, resisting arrest and more.

Walton County sheriff's deputies assisted with the investigation and pursuit.

The burglary and fraud investigations continue and additional charges are expected.