PANAMA CITY — Nonprofits throughout Florida Panhandle counties recently received $500,000 in Hurricane Michael relief funds from the United Way of Northwest Florida.

Checks were distributed to some agencies Thursday morning in Panama City. Bay County agencies will get $376,571.

“These dollars will help and go a long way. We applied for some dollars not just for Bay County but the other counties that United Way runs in because we also provide services for childcare assistance,” Matt Bonner, program operations director for Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, said. “Our dollars, we applied to provide some emergency childcare for families trying to get back on their feet or get back in the county so they have some temporary childcare while they recover.”

Bryan Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Northwest Florida, said helping the agencies was “very, very exciting.”

“We have the opportunity to distribute $500,000 into our community today in the six counties we serve. Almost $400,000 of those dollars will be go here in Bay County. We’re going up to Jackson County today to distribute some of that money,” Taylor said Thursday morning. “We’re already been out to Gulf County to distribute some of that money. Just to give you a little bit of an update, this $500,000, plus the $300,000 we distributed in February and $100,000 we distributed in November, puts us at $900,000. We distributed over $100,000 of other hurricane relief money that does not necessarily go out during these three distinct phases of funding, so we have distributed over a million dollars back into the community since Hurricane Michael from our Hurricane Michael relief fund.”

More funds are expected to come in, Taylor said. United Way of Northwest Florida serves Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Jackson, Holmes and Washington counties.

Otis Childs, Salvation Army director in Panama City, said they are elated to receive such support.

“The funding we received will go for program services to help people find places to stay, help them with rent and utilities, furnishings, whatever that’s needed that can help them return to normal,” Childs said.