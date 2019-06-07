DESTIN — On Sunday, May 12, Henderson Beach Resort and Spa hosted the second Sweet Sunday event, titled A Mother’s Day Market, anchored by The Honey Hutch. The event, which celebrated moms and showcased local artisans, raised a total of $3,000 for The Sonder Project.

Mother’s Day Sweet Sunday boasted a wide variety of local vendors from all trades, including 30A Barks, Anne Hall Designs, BEYOND214, Clean Juice, Gnarley Fish Prints, Happy Silk Scarves, K. Witherspoon Collection, Lil’ Plant Shop, Mary Ellen DiMauro, Merry Beth Myrick Designs, Soireé, Swell Pops and The Salty Sparrow.

The event centered on The Honey Hutch, a mission-driven company founded by Amy Wright of Destin local. The merchandise sold throughout the afternoon ranged from hand-dyed scarves, homemade dog treats, and artwork to organic popsicles, honey-infused candles and succulent plants.

Through generous donations from event-goers and participating vendors, as well as the newly added silent auction, Sweet Sunday: A Mother’s Day Market raised $3,000 for The Sonder Project, a global nonprofit charity that focuses on strengthening communities through food security, clean water, housing and education.

After Hurricane Michael, The Sonder Project also has had an enormous local impact on the affected areas by raising money, clearing debris and working with volunteers, local businesses and contractors to help households recover. The money raised will directly benefit The Sonder Project’s efforts in the Panhandle and beyond.