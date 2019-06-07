On Friday, June 14, from 3:30-7 p.m. at Vue on 30a, the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club will recognize its members who have served or continue to serve in the armed forces. Additionally, the club is hosting a fundraising auction with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast.

Located on Eglin Air Force Base, the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast provides needed resources for military families in crisis. Eglin’s Fisher House has 12 suites and serves as a home away from home so that military families can be together during treatment for serious illness or needed therapies.

In honor of those who have served and in celebration of this event, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club is offering $20 golf rounds from June 13-June 16 for all current and former military personnel at its award-winning golf course. This rate is available after noon, is based on availability and does not include tax. Current and former military members who are also club members will receive waived cart and walking fees.

“Our club was originally founded by military members,” said Michael Bickett, general manager of the club. “We are honored to recognize those who have sacrificed so much and to give back to our local military community by fundraising for a wonderful cause.”

To kick off the week leading up to the event, the club will reveal a 30-foot painted American flag on the approach of its 18 green in honor of U.S. service men and women and in support of the upcoming Flag Day festivities.