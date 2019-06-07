SANTA ROSA BEACH — A local couple has launched a new company, 30A Fly Traps, to fight against what locals call the “paradisiacal demon” that is the yellow fly.

30A Fly Traps’ specially crafted sphere traps are more efficient, cost-effective, and appealing to the eye than the typical yellow fly traps that are mass-produced or made by the homeowner themselves.

“We have tried to make our own ‘DIY’ version of a yellow fly trap, but they never seem to work, and I always have about eight of them scattered around my yard,” said Hannah Martin, a homeowner and broker associate of Coastal Luxury Real Estate. “Now I am just one call away and they will come out and replace, fix, or install a trap without me even having to put any thought into it.”

The business came to fruition when the couple recognized the seasonal need for efficient yellow fly abatement for local residents and businesses. While South Walton Mosquito Control District provides instructions on how to combat yellow flies, 30A Fly Traps offers customers from Destin to Santa Rosa Beach a hassle-free means to take back their summer living or outdoor business areas.

“The 30A Fly Traps team was so easy to work with. I had errands to run Saturday morning so I texted them, gave them my address, left cash, and when I came home that afternoon the ball was hung with pesky yellow flies already sticking to it,” said Steve Custard, owner of 30A Barks. “They were a life saver; I had already gotten a cortisone shot due to inflammation from yellow flies and my dog had to go to the vet for his reaction. A++ service.”

For $30 per trap, the couple will coordinate with each client where the traps should be placed for optimal use and then deliver and hang each trap accordingly. Each trap is then sprayed with Tangletrap Tangle-foot sticky coating to begin catching flies.

To avoid the hassle, mess, and headache that comes with pestering yellow flies, 30A Fly Traps promises to take care of everything and deal with the logistics of solving the yellow fly problem around customer’s homes or businesses. Each trap lasts for about two months and orders for the summer can be placed online at 30Aflytraps.com.