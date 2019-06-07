Okaloosa County:

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between Benning Drive and Gulf Shore Drive, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 as crews to continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions-Continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13 as crews continue paving operations.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection over Yellow River and Yellow River Relief - There will be alternating east and westbound lane restrictions on I-10 over Yellow River and the Yellow River Relief bridges from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.U. S. 98 Utility Operations between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County - Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions on U.S. 98 between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, June 20 as Pike Electric complete routine maintenance on power lines. In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures.S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction- Over the next three months, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions near the Blackwater River Bridge, 4.1 miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N, as crews prepare the construction site.U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Drivers are reminded that Scenic Highway 98 (C.R. 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection. This closure is required to adjust the elevation of the intersection as well as install new drainage pipe. Drivers are being detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98, and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through mid-to-late June.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Signal Activation at Watersound Parkway- A new traffic signal on U.S. 98 at Watersound Parkway in Walton County will become operational Tuesday, June 11 at approximately 10 a.m. Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the intersectionU.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:On the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an "entrance only" during daytime working hours (5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Signs will be placed and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone. The lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete. The work is anticipated to be complete this summer.Construction crews will install drainage pipe beneath Seascape Drive on the south side of U.S. 98 this week. The work will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and may require Seascape Drive to be reduced to a single travel lane, Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Crews will continue installing drainage beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Geronimo Street and C.R. 2378, from Sunday, June 9 until Friday, June 21. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10 until Friday, June 21. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.S.R. 20 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge- Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform milling and paving operations. Motorists are reminded to obey the reduced speed limit and watch for workers and equipment in the work zone.S.R. 20 Erosion Repairs in Choctaw Beach- Drivers will encounter intermittent, westbound lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews continue erosion and drainage repairs:East Chippewa Drive to West Satsuma Road, Monday through Friday, from until Wednesday, June 19.Cedar Avenue to Water Oak Street, Monday through Friday, from Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 28.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.