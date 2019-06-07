New Orleans native Adam Pearce is a busy guy.

The singer and recording artist, who garnered national attention on the competition TV show "The Voice," has been involved in several projects, most notably his original band Black Magnolia. The band’s debut album, "Fields Are Burning," was released in 2012 and featured Randy Jackson of Zebra, who played a guest guitar solo on the song “Apocalypse.”

He's opened for several major bands in his day including Zebra, 12 Stones, Filter, Puddle of Mudd and Louisiana Leroux. He’s also played major festivals throughout the South that had headliners such as Foreigner, Kiss, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Temptations, Sublime with Rome, Dee Snider, and Cowboy Mouth.

In 2017 Pearce launched a successful Kickstarter campaign that allowed him to bring his newest songs to life with a new album. This new album was released Oct. 3. It's entitled "Warbird" and features Kyle Thomas of Exhorder, Terry McDermott of Lotus Crush and Paul Mirkovich, who plays keyboards for and sings duets with Cher.

As a huge Led Zeppelin fan, he also sings with a New Orleans Zeppelin tribute band called Mothership.

"I'm really influenced by (the music of) the '90s. Chris Cornell is probably my favorite singer," Pearce said.

Pearce is a frequent visitor to this area and will play by himself at The Balcony, 7842 Main St. in Houma, on Saturday.

"Whenever I play these solo acoustic shows, I mostly play classic rock, and I'll play originals from the album that I just released," Pearce said. "I'll play for three hours, and I don't have that many originals, but I will play originals."

Pearce's success grew following his appearance on "The Voice." He chose Adam Levine as his coach and made it to the Top 20 on Season 13 (as the "comeback kid" from Season 12). Shortly afterward, Levine invited him to sing for the Maroon 5 Annual Halloween party in 2017.

He is a finalist for the lead role in the touring company of "Jesus Christ Superstar" and said he's awaiting the word from Andrew Lloyd Webber himself on whether he got the job.

"That's a pretty cool thing," Pearce said. "He's got the final say-so. The production team loved me and made a video. They seem pretty confident that I'll get it."

In the meantime, Pearce is just gigging around south Louisiana and enjoying performing for local audiences.

"There is nothing like performing live," he said. "I love playing in Houma, and I tell people that all the time. Any time I get to play Houma or Thibodaux or Raceland it's always a blast. Everybody's fun, everybody's friendly, I love it. It's the best, one of my favorite places to play."

Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.