PANAMA CITY BEACH — A bevy of partners and volunteers will gather Saturday morning for a beach cleanup effort at the M.B. Miller County Pier to mark World Oceans Day.

Gulf World Marine Park and Institute, Diver’s Den and Keep PCB Beautiful will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon at 12213 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, joining hundreds of similar efforts held around the globe.

“At Gulf World, we encourage guests to come for the experience of a lifetime, but leave with a mission to help the environment,” Sales & Marketing Manager Lee Ann Leonard said. “Our hope is that the lessons learned at our park and at these beach cleanups carry over into everyday life. We should all be protecting our beautiful beaches and marine life daily — not just on an officially-recognized day.”

The public is encouraged to participate by bringing reusable gloves, buckets and reusable water bottles. Volunteers will receive giveaways as well as raffle tickets good for a chance to win prizes from Gulf World, Diver’s Den and other area attractions.

Gulf World also will celebrate World Oceans Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by setting up educational booths, free activities for children and photo opportunities featuring colorful characters throughout the park at 15412 Front Beach Road. To learn more about Gulf World and the numerous community outreach activities the marine park participates in, visit GulfWorld.net or call 850-234-5271.

The park is the national hub for Dolphin Discovery, which operates more than 15 marine parks worldwide. In addition, the park is home to Gulf World Marine Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of Florida Panhandle marine mammals and sea turtles. To learn more about conservation efforts or to donate to the rescue program, visit GulfWorldMarineInstitute.org.

Diver’s Den, 3120 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach, is the beach’s oldest and largest dive shop. Learn more at DiversDenPCB.com.

Keep PCB Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Get details at KeepPCBBeautiful.org. The group’s vision is to make Panama City Beach a clean and beautiful place in which to live, work and visit, and to support environmental and conservation initiatives, according to spokeswoman Kim Christian.

“World Oceans Day celebrates our oceans (or the Gulf) and the marine and plant life it sustains,” Christian said in a recent news release. “It allows people to focus on changing their perspective about the ocean and what it means to our survival as a sustainable world. Keeping trash out of it is crucial in protecting our oceans. Keep PCB Beautiful wanted to be a big part of World Oceans Day in our community.”