So there I was Thursday, having breakfast with the Woodlawn Men’s morning Bible study group. First time since the storm. I finally had a chance to join them after many well-meaning efforts.

I was wondering if they’d remember me, and when I walked in, the cook, “Coach” greeted me right away, “Welcome back, Pastor!” Like I’d been there every week.

Right after we got started one of the men spoke up, “Hey guys, watch yourselves. We have someone here who writes for the paper.” Funny. But then I knew, of course, I’ve got to talk about these guys. I’ve written about them once before, about a year ago. How inspiring, encouraging, and fun it is to be with a group of men, many more “seasoned” and wise than I, sharing frankly about their lives, their faith, their prayers, and yes, their Glory Sightings.

It was in this context how I thought about all the women’s focus as of late in the media. As a lifelong church man, I must admit, I don’t know where the church would be or even if there would be a church, if the women of faith didn’t rise to the occasion. There are few who would disagree with me that women are generally more active in church. I usually sing in the choir, for example and there are few if any choirs I’ve sung in where the men’s section is as large as the women’s.

So when I see a solid group of guys of all ages, joining in fellowship, sincerity of faith and heart, it brings tears to my eyes.

Speaking directly of Woodlawn, starting a week or two after the storm, they sent teams over to my center of the destruction, with nothing but grace, hard work, and consistency. Under the leadership of Stacy, Bill and Steve, they were relentless in their efforts to help the thousands around us in greatest need. They drew up countless work orders right out the gate. They set up a central work center and relief operation center that eventually has turned into the UMCOR operation I shared last week.

Eventually they handed off operations to them, but they shouldn’t be forgotten and I’m sure many of them still are active in the effort. The men come from all walks of life and professions, each with their own story. Behind the prodding and leadership of their women, they are grounded, sincere, growing together and holding each accountable.

With all the struggles of my denomination making the national news lately, it’s so refreshing to see these men, forgetting all that, and being loving first to each other, and then to the world. As we move from Mothers’ Day to Fathers’ Day it also is beautiful to see how the faith and leadership of both our women and men serving as God calls them, are necessary to the building of the kingdom of God upon the Earth. The mothers and fathers of the faith, living still.

If you’re a man of any age, you know our tendency is to live as an island. We, like the stag or stud, tend to live and fight alone, but that’s no way to accomplish God-sized vision. I encourage those fighting the good fight alone to find a group or start one with which to study, pray, fellowship and be accountable. Our women our counting on us. They need us being that, so that when the going gets rough they aren’t holding the future of humanity alone on their shoulders.

We’ve got to help each other, carry each other home.

So here’s the UMCOR assistance number again. Share it with those in need: 850-740-3966.

If your organization would like me to shine the light on your fellowship and outreach, shoot it my way. I’ve got a few more weeks to shine the light of the amazing Glory that’s been at work probably always, but through the storm, is now being seen.

When you catch a Glory Sighting, let me bring it into the light by sharing it with this column via jack@jackstanley.org. The Rev. Jack Stanley serves as pastor of the United Methodist Church of Parker.