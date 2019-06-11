The 23rd Annual Rags 2 Riches Regatta will return to Grayton Beach on June 29.

Originally organized by the residents of Grayton Beach and Seagrove Beach, the annual tradition is a celebration of America’s Independence Day. Competitors, families and friends gather at the access behind the Red Bar site to watch two-man teams navigate 16-foot Hobie Cats in the race from Grayton Beach to Seagrove Beach. In addition to the action taking place on the Gulf of Mexico, onlookers can enjoy craft beer from Grayton Beer Co., merchandise for sale and more.

Race registration begins at 8 a.m. on the beach. The Captain’s Meeting will begin around 11 a.m., and the race will begin soon thereafter. The entry fee is $45 per Hobie Cat. The entrance to the event is at Grayton Dunes Access. The ADA accessible access has freshwater showers and parking on the street and is at the end of Garfield Street behind the Red Bar site in Grayton Beach.

Sponsorships are available for area businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event's beneficiary, South Walton Artificial Reef Association.

For more information on how to get involved or to register a team in advance, contact Chelsea@GraytonBeer.com or call 850-399-7004.