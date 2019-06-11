All area codes are 850 unless specified.

McCaskill & Company: Enjoy the Konstantino Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 15 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas. Call 650–2262.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Silvia’s Ukulele Beach Party: A fun night of ukulele music for the entire family at 6 p.m. June 16 at Pompano Joe's, 2237 Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach.

Sunset Dinner Cruise for Father’s Day: Dad is the guest of honor on the Solaris Father’s Day Sunset Dinner Cruise from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 16. The price, including a three-hour cruise and meal, is $79/adult, $38/child and $20 for children under 3. Boarding begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Baytowne Marina at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required online at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Sharktale" at 8 p.m. June 16.

June 23: Mary Poppins Returns

June 30: Sing

July 7: Paddington 2

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with Tusk, the music of Fleetwood Mac, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 17 on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (in Town Hall if raining).

• June 24: Journey to Styx

• July 1: Kool Kat’s (50’s & 60’s)

• July 8: Rosemary Beach Rock and Soul Revue

• July 15: Mix it up

• July 22: Most Definitely (80’s Hits)

• July 29: Favorite Beach Boy Tunes

• Aug. 5: Byrds to the Eagles

Seaside Summer Concerts: Los Coast will perform at Seaside Amphitheater at 7 p.m. June19.

June 26: PREACHERVAN

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Cars 3” under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. June 19.

• June 26: The Jungle Book

• July 3: Despicable Me 3

• July 10: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 17: Sing

• July 24: Peter Rabbit

• July 31: Monster's Inc

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Stephen Simmons at 7 p.m. June 19 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

June 26: Boukou Groove

July 3: Luke Langford Band

July 10: Forrest Williams Band

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

SHRM: The Society of Human Resource Management will meet June 19 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Program speaker Eric Scott Bowers presents the Role of HR in Workers Compensation. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members and includes breakfast. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by June 17.

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic: Held June 19-23 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. Nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public.

Movies & More: Watch a free movie, “Dolphin Tale," June 19 at Camp Helen State Park. The evenings begin at 6 p.m. in the park's Recreation Hall with Gulf World Marine Institute presenting the interpretive program about how they care for animals rescued from the wild. The program will be followed by an old-fashioned campfire cookout of hot dogs and s'mores provided and the movie.

• July 10: Moana

• July 24: Over the Hedge

Moonlight Movies/Facepainting: Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the free movie “A Dog's Way Home” under the stars at 8:15 p.m. June 20 on the Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Popcorn and hot dogs are available from DogManDu. Face painting begins at 5 p.m. If raining, movie moves to Town Hall.

June 27: Small Foot

July 11: The Nut Job 2

July 18: Mary Poppins Returns

July 25: The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Aug. 1: How to Train Your Dragon

Aug. 8: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. June 21 to watch the free family movie "Turbo" on the lawn.

• June 28: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 5: Princess & The Frog

• July 12: Moana

• July 19: Zootopia

• July 26: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. June 20 and every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Topsail Talks: Learn about “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan from 10-11 a.m. June 21 at Topsail Hill State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. To learn more, call 267-8330 or visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

Ballet at Twilight: Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works,at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park. This popular outdoor production will feature new and established works performed by NFB dancers and international guest artists, including four pieces that recently premiered in the company's New Moves program.

Amateur radio 'Field Day' in June: Members of the Emerald Coast Amateur Radio Association will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 22-23, on Santa Rosa Island in Navarre, next to the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event is open to the public. Field Day will start at noon June 22 and will operate until 1 p.m. June 23.

Market in the Park: Come out to the Grayton Beer Company Taproom and shop this family friendly local market featuring a variety of vendors, live music and beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p..m. June 23 at 217 Serenoa Rd. in Santa Rosa Beach.

Gentle Yoga at Eden Gardens State Park: A morning gentle yoga session begins at 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 181 Eden Gardens Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The session will either be under the trees or in the pavilion depending on weather. All proceeds go to support Eden Gardens State Park. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle. Tickets are $15, buy online at https://www.facebook.com/events/2376406825921658/?event_time_id=237640683592165 or pay in cash or check upon arrival. 7.

Paddle on Lake Powell: Camp Helen State Park Ranger staff lead a 90-minute paddle on Lake Powell to learn about the history, natural communities and wildlife that make this Florida water so unique and important. This guided kayak tour will be enjoyable for individuals, families and groups. All levels of experience are welcome. Dates are 9-11 a.m. June 27 and July 11 and 25. Space is limited. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at least 24 hours prior to tour at 850-233-5059. Cash only fee includes watercraft rental, life jacket, paddle, and a donation to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Entrance fees into the Park are waived. Watercraft and gear from outside the park are not permitted. Be sure to bring sun protection and drinking water. Single kayak is $30 and tandem kayak is $40.

Rags to Riches Regatta: For the 23rd year, the Rags to Riches Regatta will take place June 29 in Grayton Beach at the Garfield Street beach access. Relax and watch the colorful catamarans on the Gulf as they race to Seagrove Beach and back. Race registration begins at 8 a.m. on the beach at the access with a Captain’s meeting at 11 a.m. with the race beginning soon after.

Fitness on the Lawn: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.

Smoke on the Coast: The Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at Destin Commons with family entertainment and live music. At 5:30 p.m. BBQ aficionados can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and BBQ groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners with over $85,000 in donations benefiting local charities. Stop by for family fun activities including an Independence Day firework extravaganza.

Kids’ Rock The Block Party: Bring the family for a rockin’ night of fun from 6-8 p.m. July 9 at Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Enjoy DJ, moonwalks, face painting, color hairspray, tattoos, arts and crafts, hula hoop contest, games, prizes and more

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.