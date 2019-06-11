PANAMA CITY — Residents gave their input on what could go into the recovery from Hurricane Michael during a town hall meeting Tuesday hosted by city officials.

People filled the Gulf Coast State College Advanced Technology Center to give feedback on what they think should be focused on, what the area needs and other aspects of rebuilding. Attendees gave input by using their phones to vote on options, breaking into small groups to brainstorm ideas and through other means. Their ideas will be considered during the recovery process, officials said.

“I think, one, I’m really glad they’re doing it and looking at it from a global or macro perspective,” Robbie Hughes, a resident and real estate broker, said. “A lot of people are focused on the marina and downtown but we have Panama City in general. I’m glad they’re looking at it that way.

“Two, their ideas of breaking it into what’s most important to the public gives them a good idea of which direction to move. One of my concerns is how are we going to get from A to Z. We’ve never been through this process, whether it be before or after a storm.”

April Geruso with Hagerty Consulting guided the meeting and answered audience members’ questions. The town hall meeting is part of a series of meetings where the public can give input on recovery aspects. Visit rebuildpc.org for a full list of events which will cover education and housing, among other topics.

“There are four primary focus areas that we at Hagerty were handed in terms of the general vision for success for the future of Panama City, not only in rebuilding as it relates to Hurricane Michael but also in the long-term vision for success of the city overall,” Geruso said.

“They are safety and security. This is first response and those related efforts, this is establishing systems of governance and enhancing those systems of governance. We’ve got infrastructure. You think about the water, wastewater, roadway network, transportation, utilities in general. We have the economy, businesses that exist today, those thinking long-term and where we want to go as an economy. We’re thinking small businesses, as well as those that are larger already in the area and beyond. And then quality of life — what makes you love living here?”

Answers from the audience for what type of support the community needs for effective recovery included workforce housing, higher wages, laborers and material, marketing to bring national attention to Panama City and small business loans. When asked examples of progress, answers included additional police being added by the city, debris being cleaned up, businesses opening and streets being cleared.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said city officials want everyone’s opinions so the public is an active participant in the recovery.

“There’s a lot of like-minded situations where there’s people that expect to see certain things and then there’s certain people that don’t want to see something. That’s why you’ve got to get everybody’s opinion and then you just go by general consensus,” Brudnicki said. “You’ve got a lot of opinions and that way you can put together something and it will be representative of what the public is looking for.”