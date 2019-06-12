SHALIMAR — The venue where Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz plan to make a “major announcement” Friday has been moved following high interest from the public.

"We had so many people express interest in attending that we’re moving to the Board of County Commission Chambers in Shalimar," Gaetz said Wednesday. "We had hundreds of RSVPs. We hope the County Commission chambers will hold an excited crowd ready to see their governor."

The 10 a.m. event was originally going to be held at the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, but the number of people who reserved tickets exceeded the space available. The commission's chambers holds a little less than 300 people.

A spokesman for Gaetz's office declined to release the number of people they expect to attend.

Gaetz declined to say what the announcement will be or comment on whether it involves school safety measures.



“I’m not going to scoop the governor,” Gaetz said Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office also said Tuesday she could not release information about the event and questioned where the information about the visit had been posted. She said in an emailed statement that “additional information regarding the governor’s schedule is forthcoming.”



She could not say when that would be available.

Shalimar Mayor Mark Franks said Gaetz and DeSantis are tight-lipped about the topic of Friday's announcement, but he said it will be a good thing for Shalimar regardless.

"I'm excited," Franks said. "I think it (the meeting) will be great for the town."



Free tickets for the event can be obtained at the Eventbrite website. The tickets are a way to keep track of event attendees, said Gaetz, who added that people without tickets will not be turned away.



For tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-governor-desantis-and-congressman-gaetz-for-a-major-announcement-tickets-63307888599?aff=efbeventtix.