PAXTON — The Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a nurse at Paxton School in connection with seven students who were missing their medications.

Walton County Superintendent of Schools Russell Hughes announced the investigation through a press release Wednesday, but would not identify the title or name of the employee being investigated.

However, Sheriff Mike Adkinson said the person was a school nurse.

"We believe our investigation is nearing completion inside this week," Adkinson said. "We are working closely with the State Attorney's Office."

The investigation was launched after Paxton Principal Cindy Neale brought forth a concern from a parent regarding irregularities in her child’s medication at the end of the school year, according to the release.

The School District reached out to the Sheriff’s Office on May 21 about the discrepancies, which included inaccurate pill counts and inconsistencies in the medications. The Sheriff's Office began its investigation immediately.

As a result, the employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The concern has identified an area of improvement within the School District’s protocol for administering medication at Paxton School, one that we are dedicated to resolving," the press release said.

The School District is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office to identify how the discrepancies occurred and who was responsible.

Hughes said Wednesday that medications are returned to parents at the end of each school year.



More details will be released once they become available.