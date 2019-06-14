CRESTVIEW — The last of the animals confiscated from the owner of Danny's Doghouse have been turned over to the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society.

Richard Rack, the operator of the Niceville boarding facility, had fought to keep 22 of the 100-plus animals seized in March.

The animals were taken from a house in Crestview associated with Rack and from the shelter.

Some of the animals are at Alaqua Animal Refuge near Freeport while others are at PAWS.

The care and medical treatment of the animals, which were mostly dogs, has been a considerable expense, according to a press release from PAWS.

Many of the first 80 animals have been adopted. The newly released animals will now become available for adoption, the release said.

"PAWS is looking for loving homes to place those once-forgotten and abused animals," the release said.

PAWS was represented in the court hearings by attorneys Jay Patel and Kyle Bauman of Anchors Smith Grimsley PLC, which provided services at no cost.