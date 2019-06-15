All area codes are 850 unless specified. For a complete list of events, visit waltonsun.com.

Saturday, June 15

McCaskill & Company: Enjoy the Konstantino Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas. Call 650–2262.

Sunday, June 16

Silvia’s Ukulele Beach Party: A fun night of ukulele music for the entire family at 6 p.m. at Pompano Joe's, 2237 Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach.

Sunset Dinner Cruise for Father’s Day: Dad is the guest of honor on the Solaris Father’s Day Sunset Dinner Cruise from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The price, including a three-hour cruise and meal, is $79/adult, $38/child and $20 for children under 3. Boarding begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Baytowne Marina at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required online at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sunday Cinema: Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free movie "Shark Tale" at 8 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Here Comes the Sun Summer Concert Series: Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of free music with Tusk, the music of Fleetwood Mac, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on East Long Green in Rosemary Beach (in Town Hall if raining).

Wednesday, June 19

Seaside Summer Concerts: Los Coast will perform at Seaside Amphitheater at 7 p.m.

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Cars 3” under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Stephen Simmons at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

SHRM: The Society of Human Resource Management will meet at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. Program speaker Eric Scott Bowers presents the Role of HR in Workers Compensation. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members and includes breakfast. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by June 17.

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic: Held June 19-23 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament that draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. Nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public.

Movies & More: Watch a free movie, “Dolphin Tale," at Camp Helen State Park. The evenings begin at 6 p.m. in the park's Recreation Hall with Gulf World Marine Institute presenting the interpretive program about how they care for animals rescued from the wild. The program will be followed by an old-fashioned campfire cookout of hot dogs and s'mores provided then the movie.

Thursday, June 20

Moonlight Movies/Facepainting: Bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the free movie “A Dog's Way Home” under the stars at 8:15 p.m. on the Western Green in Rosemary Beach. Popcorn and hot dogs are available from DogManDu. Face painting begins at 5 p.m. If raining, movie moves to Town Hall.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Friday, June 21

Central Square Cinema: Grab a blanket and head for the Seaside Amphitheater at 8 p.m. to watch the free family movie "Turbo" on the lawn.

Topsail Talks: Learn about “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan from 10-11 a.m. at Topsail Hill State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. To learn more, call 267-8330 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

Saturday, June 22

Ballet at Twilight: Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works,at 7:30 p.m. in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park.