DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — Officials hope to revamp town amenities to be more appealing commercially and recreationally.

During a Walton County Board of County Commissioners meeting on June 10, DeFuniak Mayor Bob Campbell presented the board with a resolution he believes is a win-win for the county.

He suggested relocating all amenities from Gene Hurley Park — including three baseball fields, a basketball court, swing sets and a football field — to Wee Care Park, creating a vast recreational complex and room to expand the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport.

Gene Hurley Park, or the DeFuniak Springs Recreational Complex, is located adjacent to the airport and was built a little more than two decades ago.

It was funded by a $140,000 grant from the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program, which is managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, with a stipulation that DeFuniak Springs must maintain the park for at least 25 years. If so, all donations, which now tally up to more than $350,000 with interest, will be waived, Campbell said.

He hoped that with the resolution and letters of support from surrounding cities and organizations, FDEP would let DeFuniak Springs pull out of the agreement three years early to begin airport expansions.

"This park was kind of a roadblock," said Campbell, who added that commissioners agreed the plan would benefit the area. "It was in a bad place to start with and I think it's going to end up being better for those who want to use the park facilities and it's certainly going to be better for our airport."

Expansions will tally up to around $8 million, he said, and include adding more than 700 feet to the runway, rearranging surrounding roads and fencing and the construction of commercial hangars and a new terminal.

Funding will come from a number of sources, including the Federal Aviation Administration, the Florida Department of Transportation and Enterprise Florida, Campbell said.

Attempts to contact airport personal were unanswered prior to deadline.

With the potential to accommodate corporate jets, cargo carriers and additional private planes, Campbell hoped FDEP would see the economic opportunities.

"If for some reason we get held up in doing the relocation (of the park), we're going to be at a standstill at the airport," he said.

Campbell plans for him and a team — possibly escorted by a state representative or senator — to present the resolution to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection within 30 days.

If approved, he expected it to cost more than $100,000 to relocate the park.

"There's so many moving parts if we delay three years we're going to be way behind the 8-ball," Campbell said. "We just don't believe that we can afford to wait."