“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.”

--Wade Boggs

There are as many meanings of fatherhood as there are fathers. And we are blessed to have among the most hard-working and caring fathers in the world right here in our little corner of it.

Our dads are the people who helped build this area, who helped protect it and who are trying to make sure it will be around for future generations to enjoy.

Not all of them are still with us, of course. Some fathers have passed away over the years, leaving us without their generous gift of time and caring and without their ability to set us on the path toward solving even the most vexing problem.

But some of them are still around. Enjoy them, and spend as much time with them as you possibly can. They won’t be around forever, and you will surely miss them when they are gone.

Today, though, isn’t about glumly reminding ourselves of the finite nature of life. Instead, it exists to celebrate the people who mean so much to us – even if we don’t always remember to tell them so.

Their fancy dinners often involve intense work for hours over hot pits in the backyard or boiling delicious seafood in their own special blend of seasonings. Many of them would rather spend their time making something everyone will enjoy than dressing up to eat in a restaurant.

So give them that tie, if you feel you must. But more than anything, be willing today to spend some time with your father. Those who can no longer do so would gladly exchange situations with you.

Father’s Day is a great celebration of the people who don’t get enough credit for what they do, setting examples good and bad for their kids and their kids’ friends. They can’t all throw a curveball or set sprint records. But they do give you all they can while they are able to do so.

Take today as a great chance to give your dad something in return – your love and appreciation.

Happy Father’s Day.

