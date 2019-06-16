It’s hard to say “no” when somebody wants to give you eight figures worth of cash.

We’ll take it a little farther — a lot of folks would question the sanity of anyone who says “no” to eight figures worth of cash.

Let’s go even farther — and be honest — how many of you would raise your hands and say, “What do I have to do, and I’m not picky and I’m not going to be concerned about legalities,” when presented with an offer of eight figures of cash?

Call us cynical for pointing out the mercenary strain in human nature. Money does talk — but the message can have a downside. Just ask the trustees of the University of Alabama System, who have been swept up in a controversy over $26.5 million that features a plot twist worthy of Alfred Hitchcock.

Florida businessman Hugh Culverhouse Jr., UA’s largest donor in recent years, had pledged that amount last year, and $21.5 million of it already had been delivered.

In return — again, money talks — the university renamed its School of Law on the Tuscaloosa campus for Culverhouse, whose parents were UA alums and also were significant donors to their alma mater.

However, UA’s trustees voted on June 7 to return the money and take Culverhouse’s name off the law school.

Culverhouse quickly penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post that carried a heated headline: “I gave the University of Alabama $26.5 million. They gave it back when I spoke out about abortion.”

He was referring to his comments to a Florida media outlet on May 29, blasting the strict (some say draconian) abortion law passed by the Alabama Legislature with the intention of setting up a challenge to Roe v. Wade, and calling for an economic boycott both of the state and UA.

There was immediate rumbling from the university about returning Culverhouse’s gift, In connection with ultimately doing so, trustees and school officials produced email documentation showing they were discussing a refund before his boycott call, citing his attempts to become actively involved in the law school’s day-to-day operations, including the selection of faculty. The documentation shows that the system’s chancellor recommended giving the money back four days before Culverhouse’s initial outburst.

The university insists this has zilch to do with abortion — Culverhouse still maintains it does, in spite of the evidence — and has criticized him for a “continuing effort to rewrite history by injecting one of society’s most emotional, divisive issues into this decision ... .”

Culverhouse probably isn’t the first mega-donor to try to have a say in what goes on at the place he or she has donated to. For the third time, money talks.

We’re sure officials at universities that really need the cash just grit their teeth and deal with such demands. UA’s resources are solid enough — the system’s total endowment was $1.457 billion according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ 2018 statistics — that it doesn’t have to.

The furor over Alabama’s abortion law won’t subside until it reaches the U.S. Supreme Court, and Culverhouse has every right to speak his piece about it. We’re just not seeing this situation between a university and a demanding donor as a legitimate front in that battle.