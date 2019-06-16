SANTA ROSA COUNTY — Two women and a 3-year-old child were injured, one seriously, following a traffic crash today on Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 21.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 4 p.m., Crystal Lowery, 41, of Robertsdale, Alabama, was traveling east on I-10 in a Ford SUV carrying passenger Crystdon Rachal, 3.

Lowery drove onto the south shoulder of the interstate near mile marker 21, where she collided with Milton's Sariah Jones, 18, who was stopped on the shoulder of the road in a BMW Sedan.

Rachal and Jones sustained minor injuries, while Lowery was seriously injured, the release said.

All were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Lowery received careless driving charges, FHP said, and alcohol wasn't a factor.