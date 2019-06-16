MIRAMAR BEACH — Scenic Highway 98 at the U.S. 98 intersection in Okaloosa County will reopen to traffic the week of Monday, June 17. Scenic Highway 98 has been closed at the U.S. 98 intersection to adjust the elevation of the intersection and install new drainage.

All detours and turn restrictions will be removed from Scenic Highway 98. Traffic exiting the commercial driveway on the north side of the U.S. 98 intersection will continue to be limited to right turns onto U.S. 98.

This section of U.S. 98, between Airport Road and the Okaloosa/Walton County line, is currently the focus a $33.5 million project to widen the highway from four to six travel lanes. Project completion is currently estimated for early 2021.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.