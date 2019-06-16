DESTIN — A Tampa-based nonprofit organization that works to help veterans deal with post-traumatic stress and embark on a path toward wellness is again holding a fundraising gala.

Set for 7-9 p.m. June 21 at Henderson Beach Resort off Matthew Boulevard in Destin, the Healing Our Nation's Warriors Gala raises funds for Shield of Faith Missions. The nonprofit organization, established in 2011, comprises veterans, health care professionals, missionaries and volunteers who "support warriors who struggle with the visible and invisible scars of war and provide them with the tools to overcome the negative impacts of combat," according to the SOF Missions website, sofmissions.com.

“The numbers are mind-blowing ... more than 20 veterans and active-duty service members, guardsmen and reservists commit suicide every day in this country,” Dr. Damon Friedman, SOF president and a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, said in a news release announcing the gala. “There aren’t enough people and systems to help our warriors who sacrifice so much of themselves to defend our great nation. We have to change this."

The gala will provide individuals and businesses with an opportunity to sponsor warriors participating in The Resiliency Project, which offers a four-pronged approach — physical, psychological, social and spiritual — to address post-traumatic stress and set a new path for veterans.

"Warriors who apply and are accepted into the program receive individualized programs based on specific need," according to the SOF Missions website. The program, funded by private donors, is free to all veterans, the website notes.

At the gala, attendees will hear about the struggles and triumphs of veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress, and will also hear success stories from veterans who have met the challenges of dealing with the after-effects of combat service.

The gala is the largest fundraiser for SOF Missions. Tickets are $75 per person ($50 for veterans), and reservations can be made online at https://sofmissions.com/gala/ or by phone at 813- 333-1303.

The evening will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert, along with a cash bar and an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets. Anyone who can't attend the gala but still wants to support the Healing Our Nation's Warriors Gala can purchase a "Warrior Ticket" to allow a veteran to attend.