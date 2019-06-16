The Okaloosa County Commission on the Status of Women (OCCSW) is taking nominations from the community for the 2019 Women's Hall of Fame.

Okaloosa County Women's Hall of Fame is sponsored by the OCCSW and is held in conjunction with Womens' Equality Day. Nomination packages must be submitted online, or postmarked, by July 15. Nominees should be individuals who give freely and unselfishly by volunteering their time to community activities in Okaloosa County; who inspire others and acts as a role model; who have a positive impact on the direction and success of community projects, programs or individuals in Okaloosa County; and whose life and works have made significant contributions to the improvement and enhancement of life for all women and citizens in Okaloosa County. Nominees may be living or deceased and must be Floridian either by birth or by permanent residency and domicile.

Only contributions made while living and/or working in Okaloosa County will be assessed for membership in the Hall of Fame. Nominee’s accomplishments may be in one or more fields of art, agriculture, athletics, business, community services, education, environment, government, health, humanities, law, philanthropy, and/or science. It is not necessary to have made contributions in all of the above areas. No contribution is considered trivial or unimportant. Candidates will be judged only on the contents of the application. Nominators are encouraged to include all information they consider relevant.

The Hall of Fame is the commission’s oldest and most prestigious award. Pictures of the women inducted into the Hall of Fame are displayed at the Okaloosa County Annex in Shalimar, the Niceville City Council Chamber and in the Crestview Brackin Building.

“We encourage friends, family members, co-workers and employers to nominate the special women in our county who enrich their lives," said Peggy Brockman, chair of the OCCSW. "Women in our community have made tremendous contributions to our county's growth, health, education, welfare and culture. Each year we want to continually recognize these women in a permanent way.”

The nomination form and more information can be found at www.occsw.org. For more information, or a nomination form, contact Jeanne Rief at hof@occsw.org. Inductees to the Women’s Hall of Fame will be honored in August at the Okaloosa County Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.