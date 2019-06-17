DESTIN — On July 4, Harbor Docks will officially reach 40 years in business. What started as one little cottage and six picnic tables has become a Destin landmark for food, family, events and more.

Charles Morgan founded Harbor Docks in 1979 , five years before Destin would become an incorporated municipality. Throughout the years, the cottage expanded significantly, with the addition of two buildings and a seafood market. The restaurant remains in the original location, right on Destin Harbor. The walls are lined with photos, stories, awards, prize fish and other relics that accumulated over 40 years.

The family-owned business is centered not only around fresh, local seafood, but also around staff members who have given a part of their lives to making the restaurant what it is today, according to a press release.

Harbor Docks has five employees who have been a part of the team for over 30 years, three employees that have over 20 years tenure and three with over 10 years.

Harbor Docks has hosted an annual auction and golf tournament for over 30 years to help raise funds for their annual “Take a Kid Fishing Day,” which has allowed over 7,000 local children to experience a day with the charter fishing fleet, learning about a very important historic and economic aspect of Destin.

Each year for Thanksgiving, the team comes together to cook a Thanksgiving feast, open to the public for no charge.

In 2018, Charles Morgan officially passed the reins of the restaurant to his oldest son, Eddie, who plans to carry on the family tradition. Eddie had been fully managing the restaurant for several years, but the father/son team made the transition official last year when Charles sold the restaurant to Eddie.

“I grew up in the restaurant and it truly feels like home to me. So, I’m honored to continue the tradition that my father started,” said Eddie Morgan. “Destin has changed a lot over the years and will continue to."

The community is invited to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Harbor Docks with a special celebration on the restaurant’s actual birthday — July 4.

Guests will party like it’s 1979, as the restaurant will bring back several original menu items and sell Budweiser at the original price of $1. Live music kicks off at the dock bar at 4 p.m. featuring Austin Jennings, followed by Cadillac Willy and, of course, a fireworks display pops off at 9 p.m. This celebration is free to attend and friendly for all ages.

Harbor Docks also plans to announce another anniversary event that will take place in the fall. For more info,visit www.harbordocks.com or find Harbor Docks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.