OKALOOSA ISLAND — Angler's Beachside Grill was closed briefly last week after inspectors found four dead cockroaches and one dead mouse.

It was closed Thursday and was reopened Friday after an inspector from the Department of Business and Professional Regulations returned to find that the violations had been resolved.

One roach was by the back door and another was in a nearby corner. A third dead roach was by the can rack, while the last was in a dry storage area. That also was where the dead mouse was discovered.

None of the violations were considered a high priority. The restaurant, located at 1030 Miracle Strip Parkway on Okaloosa Island, had no other violations during the initial inspection nor the follow-up.